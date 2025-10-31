India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion during the week ended October 24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.86 billion to $566.55 billion, the data showed.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.5 billion to $702.28 billion. The value of gold reserves declined by $3.01 billion to $105.536 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $58 million to $18.664 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $6 million at $4.608 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.