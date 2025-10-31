RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the auction for the seven-year government bond on Friday after market participants demanded a yield of around 6.60 per cent, which the RBI was unwilling to accept, dealers said.

According to market participants, accepting such high bids would have sent an adverse signal and pushed yields even higher. By rejecting the bids, the RBI conveyed its discomfort with elevated yield levels, leading to a softening in yields by the end of the trading session.

The government was willing to sell ₹11,000 crore worth of 6.28 per cent 2032 bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.53 per cent, against the previous close of 6.57 per cent. Yields touched an intraday high of 6.60 per cent.

“The bidding was at around 6.60 per cent, at the level at which the 10-year (yield on benchmark bond) was trading. Given that the seven-year is an illiquid bond, which is mainly with banks, the bidding was for a higher yield,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “If the RBI had accepted it, it would have sent a wrong signal to the market, and the yield might have gone higher. That is why the RBI rejected the bids,” said the treasury head at a private bank. The yield on the seven-year bond was trading at 6.46 per cent at the time of the auction, which later softened to settle at 6.43 per cent.

Market participants said public sector banks were completely absent from the seven-year bond auction. Dealers said the bidding turned weak as there was a technical breakout at 6.56 per cent, and many PSU banks are already sitting on large mark-to-market losses, making them reluctant to take on additional risk. Market participants expect the yield to breach 6.60 per cent and possibly retest 6.65 per cent levels, prompting PSU banks to stay on the sidelines. “PSU banks were completely absent from the seven-year paper. The bidding was weak. There was a technical breakout at 6.56 per cent, and they are holding large loss positions, making it riskier to buy more,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

Another market participant said banks are not adding additional bonds to their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios. “After the change in the investment portfolio norms [which came into effect from April 1, 2024], banks are not willing to put more bonds in the HTM portfolio, and the seven-year bond is usually kept in the HTM of PSU banks. Given the rise in yields, nobody wants to take that risk,” said the treasury head at another private bank. As per the RBI’s revised norms, banks are allowed to categorise their entire bond investment portfolio into three classifications: held-to-maturity (HTM), available-for-sale (AFS), and fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL). The new regulations integrate the existing subcategory of held-for-trading into the last category.