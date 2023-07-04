Rupee likely to face stronger headwinds this month: Business Standard poll

The median of a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents puts the rupee at 82.05 versus a dollar at the end of July. A majority of respondents see the Indian currency depreciating up to the 82.25 level by the end of this month. The domestic currency settled at 82.02 per dollar on Tuesday, a day after it closed at 81.96 — a two-week high.



After witnessing a 0.16 per cent appreciation in the past six months, the rupee may face headwinds in July due to the strengthening of the dollar as major central banks hint at more rate hikes during this calendar year.