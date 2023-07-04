Home / Economy / News / RBI rejects small finance bank application of Akhil Gupta, two others

RBI rejects small finance bank application of Akhil Gupta, two others

The regulator has received 12 applications for setting up small finance banks

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has rejected the applications of Akhil Kumar Gupta, Cosmea Financial Holdings Private Limited and West End Housing Finance for granting a small finance bank licence.
The regulator has received 12 applications for setting up small finance banks. On May 17, RBI rejected the application of  V Soft Technologies Private Limited and Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Limited.

“The examination of three more applications for setting-up a small finance bank has been completed as per the procedure laid down under extant guidelines. Based on the assessment of the applications, the following applicants were not found suitable for granting of in-principle approval to set up a small finance bank,” RBI said on Tuesday while rejecting the applications. 

Also Read

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

China's curbs on critical metals a hurdle in India's chip road map

Market regulator Sebi mulls consolidated framework for cyber security

RBI's VRRR auction sees tepid demand as banks look for better returns

GIC, Genus Power Infra tie up to invest $2 bn in smart meter venture

FM to meet chiefs of PSB banks to review financial performance on Thursday

Topics :Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story