Home / Economy / News / India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sept amid weak international demand

India's services PMI eases to 60.9 in Sept amid weak international demand

September services PMI: New order intakes increased sharply, though at a slower pace than in August

Services PMI
Services PMI September 2025
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s services activity expanded for the twenty-sixth consecutive month in September, though the pace of growth eased due to weaker international demand, according to the HSBC India Services PMI data compiled by S&P Global released on Monday. The seasonally adjusted index stood at 60.9 in September, down from 62.9 in August, but well above the neutral mark of 50, signalling robust expansion.  Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "Business activity in India’s services sector eased in September from the recent-high August level. Most trackers moderated but nothing in the survey suggested there is a big loss in growth momentum in services. Instead, the Future Activity Index rose to its highest level since March, indicating strengthening optimism services companies about business prospects."

Manufacturing PMI eases to 57.7 in Sep

India’s manufacturing activity also expanded at a slower pace in September, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) standing at 57.7, down from 59.3 in August, according to data compiled by S&P Global.
 
The September manufacturing PMI reading marked the weakest improvement in sector health since May, though it remained well above the neutral 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kautilya Conclave: AI boosting services exports, says World Bank economist

Premium

Dixon to Amber: Homegrown giants lead charge in electronics component plan

Trade to climate: Modi, Starmer set to discuss 'Vision 2035' this week

Premium

Tourism in J&K, Ladakh struggling to recover after Pahalgam terror attack

RBI pared back forward-dollar short position to $53 billion in August

Topics :Service PMIIndia Services PMIBS Web ReportsPMI services

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story