RBI trims forward-dollar short position to $53 bn from $90 bn peak

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has steadily pared its forward-dollar short position over the past year, reducing exposure from nearly $90 billion at its peak in February to around $53 billion by the end of August, according to the latest RBI data. The central bank has been taking full delivery of maturing contracts even as external pressures on the rupee persist.
In early 2025, the RBI’s net short position in the forward book had swollen to $88.7 billion as it intervened across markets to stabilise the rupee and manage persistent capital outflows. Analysts warned that such large forward commitments effectively reduced the “usable” portion of India’s foreign exchange reserves, since these future obligations would eventually need to be settled in dollars.
The RBI subsequently began a measured reversal, rather than a sharp pivot. After a five-month streak of rising net short positions in the forwards book through February, the central bank started trimming its dollar exposure in March.
By April, the net short position had already declined to $72.4 billion, falling further to $65.2 billion in May, $60.3 billion in June, $57.9 billion in July and $53 billion by August.
“Many short-term contracts matured naturally, and the RBI chose not to roll them over, allowing attrition to do much of the work. In some months, it also reduced positions where market conditions were favourable,” said a senior executive at a brokerage firm.
Alongside this, the RBI continued to intervene in the spot foreign exchange market, buying or selling dollars as needed to contain volatility amid global headwinds.
Because these operations affect rupee liquidity, the central bank also used open market operations (OMOs) to maintain liquidity conditions in the domestic banking system.
In April and May alone, the forward book contracted by nearly $19 billion, while net dollar sales in the spot market accounted for about $3.2 billion. This suggests that maturities and non-rollover decisions drove much of the adjustment.
Market participants said the RBI has also rebalanced the composition of its forward book, shifting towards onshore obligations rather than non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which has helped curb rollover risks and volatility.
Some participants believe, however, that sudden external shocks or renewed capital outflows could prompt the RBI to pause or even reverse the pace of reduction. A rapid drawdown could also raise concerns about the adequacy of reserve cover.
“The key question now is how much further and how fast the RBI can unwind without stoking volatility or undermining its foreign exchange credibility,” said the treasury head of a private bank. “The more it trims, the more flexibility it gains; but maintaining some cover also provides a crucial buffer against future rupee pressures.”
India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $700 billion in the week ending September 27, but the rupee continues to face depreciation pressure. The local currency has been trading near a record low of 88.80 per dollar amid sustained foreign outflows.
