RBI trims forward-dollar short position to $53 bn from $90 bn peak

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has steadily pared its forward-dollar short position over the past year, reducing exposure from nearly $90 billion at its peak in February to around $53 billion by the end of August, according to the latest RBI data. The central bank has been taking full delivery of maturing contracts even as external pressures on the rupee persist.

In early 2025, the RBI’s net short position in the forward book had swollen to $88.7 billion as it intervened across markets to stabilise the rupee and manage persistent capital outflows. Analysts warned that such large forward commitments effectively reduced the “usable” portion of India’s foreign exchange reserves, since these future obligations would eventually need to be settled in dollars.

The RBI subsequently began a measured reversal, rather than a sharp pivot. After a five-month streak of rising net short positions in the forwards book through February, the central bank started trimming its dollar exposure in March. By April, the net short position had already declined to $72.4 billion, falling further to $65.2 billion in May, $60.3 billion in June, $57.9 billion in July and $53 billion by August. “Many short-term contracts matured naturally, and the RBI chose not to roll them over, allowing attrition to do much of the work. In some months, it also reduced positions where market conditions were favourable,” said a senior executive at a brokerage firm.

Alongside this, the RBI continued to intervene in the spot foreign exchange market, buying or selling dollars as needed to contain volatility amid global headwinds. Because these operations affect rupee liquidity, the central bank also used open market operations (OMOs) to maintain liquidity conditions in the domestic banking system. In April and May alone, the forward book contracted by nearly $19 billion, while net dollar sales in the spot market accounted for about $3.2 billion. This suggests that maturities and non-rollover decisions drove much of the adjustment. Market participants said the RBI has also rebalanced the composition of its forward book, shifting towards onshore obligations rather than non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), which has helped curb rollover risks and volatility.