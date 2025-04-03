India's shrimp exports to US seen badly hit due to high reciprocal tariffs

As the impact of the US’ 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports begins to unfold, one of the biggest areas of concern is India’s shrimp exports to the US—by far one of its largest markets.

According to market participants, the additional duties are expected to raise the effective tariff barrier on Indian shrimp exports to nearly 45 per cent, triggering panic across the domestic shrimp sector. Industry insiders fear the increase could virtually halt shrimp shipments to the US.

Until now, the maximum tariff imposed by the US on shrimp imports from India was around 8 per cent, after including countervailing duties and other charges.

In contrast, India imposes a duty of over 33 per cent on vannamei shrimp imports—the most common variety exported from India.

India exported around Rs 60,000 crore worth of seafood globally in FY24, of which shrimp accounted for nearly Rs 50,000 crore. According to some estimates, the US alone accounted for around Rs 22,000 crore, or approximately 44 per cent, of India’s shrimp exports. Seafood is among India’s largest agricultural exports, following basmati rice and buffalo meat.

However, the high reciprocal tariffs will also affect other major exporters to the US shrimp market, including Ecuador (10 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent) and Indonesia (32 per cent).

Experts said that with the US market potentially becoming unviable, Indian exporters may begin exploring alternative destinations such as China, Europe and the Middle East.

“There could be significant impact of such high tariffs on the shrimp market in the US, and supermarkets might run dry of shrimps. But once US grocery stores run low, shrimp prices will adjust,” said Nitin Awasthi of InCred Equities.

He described the current environment as a “short-term panic, long-term reset”.

“Let’s see how this plays out,” he added.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that prominent agricultural economist Ashok Gulati believes India could maintain—or even expand—its agricultural exports to the US despite the new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, as competing nations face steeper duties.

The 26 per cent “discounted reciprocal tariff” on Indian goods would have limited impact on major agricultural exports such as seafood and rice when viewed in relative terms, said Gulati, former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

“We should not look at the tariff increase in absolute terms, but see relative tariff increases with our competitors,” Gulati told PTI.

He pointed out that while India faces a 26 per cent tariff, China faces 34 per cent, creating an 8 percentage point advantage for Indian exporters.

Other key exporters face even steeper barriers: Vietnam (46 per cent), Bangladesh (37 per cent), Thailand (36 per cent) and Indonesia (32 per cent).

Gulati noted that for seafood, particularly shrimp, India’s relative tariff advantage and shrimp’s low share in overall US food expenditure mean that demand is unlikely to decline significantly.

A similar argument applies to rice exports. While the US has now imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian rice—up from the earlier 9 per cent—India still maintains a competitive edge over Vietnam and Thailand.

Vijay Sethia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, said India exports 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes of rice annually to the US.

“The 26 per cent tariff on all varieties of rice will definitely slow down our exports in the short term but will capture its space in the long term,” said Sethia, adding that the duty hike will ultimately hurt American consumers.