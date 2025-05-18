Home / Economy / News / India's smartphone exports soar, surpassing petroleum, diamonds in FY25

India's smartphone exports soar, surpassing petroleum, diamonds in FY25

The smartphone exports rose by 55 per cent to $24.14 billion in 2024-25 from $15.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.96 billion in 2022-23

smartphones
In the last fiscal, the top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's smartphone exports surged nearly fivefold to the US and about fourfold to Japan in the past three years, propelling the segment to surpass petroleum products and diamonds as the country's top exported goods, according to government data.

The smartphone exports rose by 55 per cent to USD 24.14 billion in 2024-25 from USD 15.57 billion in 2023-24 and USD 10.96 billion in 2022-23.

In the last fiscal, the top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports were the US, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and Czech Republic. 

ALSO READ: Smartphones, electric vehicles off limits in India-UK free trade agreement

Exports to the US alone rose from USD 2.16 billion in 2022-23 to USD 5.57 billion in 2023-24 and USD 10.6 billion in 2024-25.

A significant export growth has also been registered with Japan where shipments surged from USD 120 million in 2022-23 to USD 520 million in FY25.

"This rapid ascent has propelled smartphones to become one of India's top exported goods, overtaking traditional leaders like petroleum products and diamonds for the first time," a commerce ministry official said.

Also Read

Vivo T4 5G smartphone with 7,300mAh battery launched in India at Rs 21,999

iQOO Z10x smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Premium

Tariff war impact: Smartphones, PC assembly lines may queue up for India

India's smartphone exports gains 20% tariff edge over China: ICEA

Premium

Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

Over the past three years, exports from the sector has experienced a healthy surge, transforming the country into a major global manufacturing and export hub, the official said.

This growth is underpinned by government initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has spurred investments, scaled up local production, and integrated India more deeply into global value chains.

Exports to the Netherlands increased to USD 2.2 billion in the last fiscal from USD 1.07 billion in 2022-23. Similarly, shipments to Italy rose to USD 1.26 billion from USD 720 million. To the Czech Republic, shipments rose to USD 1.17 billion from USD 650 million, the data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foxconn's Devanahalli unit nearly ready, iPhone shipments by June: Minister

Foreign investors welcome in shooting league, says NRAI president

India offered to cut US tariffs, but we are not rushing a deal: Trump

Premium

MCA likely to widen PM Internship Scheme beyond top 500 companies

Premium

US remittance tax plan raises discrimination concerns for overseas Indians

Topics :smartphone industrypetrol exportDiamonds

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story