India's trade deficit widens to $21.54 bn, exports see 0.7% growth in March

India exported goods worth $41.97 billion during March, up 0.67 per cent as compared to the same period a year ago, despite geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing global trade war.

Imports witnessed 11 per cent growth year-on-year at $63.51 billion, according to data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to $21.54 billion in March, as compared to $15.31 billion a year earlier.

However, merchandise exports during the financial year 2024–25 remained flat at $437.42 billion as compared to $437.07 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Total exports—merchandise and services—stood at $820 billion, as compared with $778 billion during FY25, Commerce Ministry data showed.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said FY25 was a difficult year for trade, with geopolitical tensions, sea routes getting impacted, and countries affected by recession. “India, however, has done better than other countries,” Barthwal told reporters in a briefing.

Also Read

The outlook for India’s merchandise exports, however, is uncertain due to the looming threat of reciprocal tariffs that the United States (US) has been planning. The US has already slapped a 25 per cent duty on steel, aluminium, and automobile imports.

With the US now imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all its trade partners except China, American buyers are asking Indian sellers to absorb one-third to half of the additional tariff imposed. Exporters feel that the outlook for fresh orders remains uncertain.