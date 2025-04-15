Home / Economy / News / WPI cools to 6-month low of 2.05% in March on falling food prices

However, there was a sequential increase in the prices of manufactured products and fuel prices as compared to the preceding month

Food inflation continued to decline, falling to 1.57 per cent in March from 3.38 per cent in February | Image: Shutterstock
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to a six-month low of 2.05 per cent in March, down from 2.38 per cent in February, owing to falling food prices.
 
However, prices of manufactured products and fuel rose sequentially compared to the preceding month, according to government data released on Tuesday.
 
In the manufactured products category—which has a weight of 64.2 per cent in the index—the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that inflation rose to 3.07 per cent in March, up from 2.86 per cent in February.
 
This was driven by higher prices of manufactured goods such as wearing apparel (1.98 per cent), leather products (2.02 per cent), paper products (2.39 per cent), and pharmaceuticals (1.26 per cent), among others. While inflation in food products (10.67 per cent) and vegetable and animal fats (30.95 per cent) decelerated during the month, these remained elevated.
 
Fuel and power prices also saw an uptick, with inflation rising to 0.2 per cent in March from -0.71 per cent in February. This was attributed to a narrowing of the deflation in petrol prices (-3.86 per cent) and high-speed diesel (-2.88 per cent).
 
Food inflation continued to decline, falling to 1.57 per cent in March from 3.38 per cent in February. This was due to a slowdown in the prices of cereals (5.49 per cent), paddy (3.88 per cent), wheat (7.96 per cent), onion (26.65 per cent), and protein-rich items such as eggs, meat, and fish (0.71 per cent).
 
Conversely, prices of potato (-6.77 per cent), pulses (-2.98 per cent), and vegetables (-15.88 per cent) contracted during the month.
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

