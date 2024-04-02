Consumer sentiment of urban Indians dips to a 4-month low, shows data

Consumer sentiment has weakened for urban Indians in March 2024, according to the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).







The overall index (urban and rural) has gained due to a notable improvement in sentiment across rural areas. Rural consumer sentiment is at its highest level thus far in 2024. The index tracking consumer sentiments in urban areas reached a four-month low during the month. The decline follows a surge in 2023 that saw the urban index hit its highest level in 46 months in December 2023, reaching 101.83. The momentum has since waned, with the index declining for three consecutive months. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both rural and urban indices are lower than they were in 2019. The overall index is down 2 per cent in March 2024, compared to March 2019. It is down by 4.5 per cent for urban families, and 0.3 per cent for rural families, over the same period.

The recovery remains elusive across all the income groups in the country. The lowest income segment – earning less than or equal to Rs 1 lakh a year, has shown a decline of 7.1 per cent in consumer sentiment as of March 2024, compared to March 2019.