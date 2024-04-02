Home / Economy / News / White collar gig jobs see a 184% uptick in hiring, says Foundit report

White collar gig jobs see a 184% uptick in hiring, says Foundit report

The share of IT software in the gig economy has nearly doubled, jumping from 22 per cent in March 2023 to a dominant 46 per cent in March 2024

Representational Image
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
India is witnessing a steep rise in gig employment, with a rise of 184 per cent in white-collar gig jobs this year compared to the previous year, according to insights from hiring platform Foundit.

The number of gig workers, too, has expanded by 21 per cent over the same period, and the information technology sector is at the forefront of this gig boom, says the report.

The share of IT software in the gig economy has nearly doubled, jumping from 22 per cent in March 2023 to a dominant 46 per cent in March 2024.

The overall hiring activity picked up on a month-on-month basis with a 3 per cent increase compared to the last month. However, compared to the previous year, hiring declined by 4 per cent, suggesting a slower pace of recruitment this year, according to the report.

Rise in demand for gig workers across job roles (Y-o-Y basis - March, 2023 to March 2024)

Field Percentage rise
Coder/ IT consultant positions 18%
Content creator 8%
Trainer 4%



Sector Wise hiring trends (Monthly basis - February to March, 2024)

Sector February, 2024 March, 2024
IT sector 7% 2%
BPO/ ITES -4% 2%
Manufacturing and Production 6% 5%
Telecom/ ISP 2% 0.06
Healthcare -3% 0.03
Government & PSUs 0% 0.01


Monthly hiring trends across prominent cities/ hubs (monthly basis, from feb to March, 2024)

City % increase/decrease
Bangalore 0.02
Chennai 0.02
Hyderabad 0.05
Kolkata 0.05
Ahmedabad -3%
Delhi, Mumbai and Pune Stagnant growth in hiring, no change

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

