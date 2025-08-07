Anand Mahindra urges India to turn tariff turmoil into "1991 moment"

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has called on India to turn the ongoing global tariff upheaval into an opportunity akin to the transformative economic reforms of 1991.

Drawing parallels with the liberalisation that followed India’s forex crisis more than three decades ago, Mahindra asked whether the current “global Manthan” over tariffs could yield some “Amrit” for the country.

In a social media post, Mahindra said the “law of unintended consequences” was quietly reshaping global economic priorities, triggered by the tariff war unleashed by the United States. While the short-term impact has been marked by friction, he said longer-term effects were already emerging in significant and potentially positive shifts.

In Europe, he noted, the response to changing tariffs has gone beyond strategic trade adjustments. Countries such as Germany and France have ramped up defence spending, prompting a rethinking of security dependence and nudging Germany away from rigid fiscal conservatism. Mahindra said this could pave the way for an economic resurgence in Europe, giving the world a new growth engine. ALSO READ: Hyundai sees automotive demand recovery amid favourable govt policies Similarly, in Canada — long constrained by internal trade barriers among its provinces — Mahindra observed that the same global pressures were driving efforts to dismantle inefficiencies. This, he said, could bring the Canadian economy closer to becoming a true common market, enhancing long-term resilience.

These developments, Mahindra argued, show how unintended consequences can create major structural advantages. He urged India to act decisively to engineer its own set of outcomes that may seem unintended but are intentional in their transformative potential. He called for a radical improvement in India’s ease of doing business, proposing the creation of a genuinely effective single-window clearance system for investment proposals. Noting that many regulatory powers lie with individual states, Mahindra suggested forming a coalition of willing states to align with a national platform to streamline and simplify approvals. If India can demonstrate speed, transparency, and predictability in this area, he said, it could become an irresistible destination for global capital.