Home / Economy / News / India refiners wait for govt order on Russian oil purchases: Report

India refiners wait for govt order on Russian oil purchases: Report

US President Donald Trump has criticised India's Russian oil purchases, arguing they help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery
If forced to cut Russian imports, Indian refiners are expected to turn to suppliers in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. | Representational
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian refiners are awaiting government directions on whether to continue buying Russian oil after the United States decided to impose fresh 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's energy ties with Russia, four industry sources said.

The new duties, aimed at penalising India for its Russian oil imports, come on top of existing tariffs Washington has levied to fix its trade deficit with the South Asian nation. India said the latest US action is "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

"So far, we have not been told anything by the government, so we will not stop Russian oil imports," said an official from a private refining company. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, relies on Russian oil for more than a third of its oil needs.

While state refiners have paused imports of Russian oil, private companies Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, and HPCL Mittal Energy (HMEL) continue to lift Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump has criticised India's Russian oil purchases, arguing they help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine.

If forced to cut Russian imports, Indian refiners are expected to turn to suppliers in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Saudi Arabia, India's third-largest oil supplier, has already raised its official selling prices for Asia.

"In anticipation of higher Indian demand, they have kept the prices very strong," said a refining official in India, adding, the markets expect imposition of new tariffs to disrupt existing trade flows in favour of Middle Eastern crude. The additional tariffs are set to take effect in 21 days.

Trump's executive order allows for modifications if Russia or India "align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters."

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World is witnessing trade policy dislocation, says finance ministry

Premium

Textile industry seeks export incentive to minimise US tariff impact

India's mobile tariffs unfair, rich pay less than poor, says Airtel MD

Trump hits India with 50% tariff: Tharoor slams US, experts warn of GDP hit

RBI panel for retaining WACR as operating target of monetary policy

Topics :India RussiaIndia oil importsUS tariffsReliance Industries

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story