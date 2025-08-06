India refiners wait for govt order on Russian oil purchases: Report

Indian refiners are awaiting government directions on whether to continue buying Russian oil after the United States decided to impose fresh 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's energy ties with Russia, four industry sources said.
The new duties, aimed at penalising India for its Russian oil imports, come on top of existing tariffs Washington has levied to fix its trade deficit with the South Asian nation. India said the latest US action is "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."
"So far, we have not been told anything by the government, so we will not stop Russian oil imports," said an official from a private refining company. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, relies on Russian oil for more than a third of its oil needs.
While state refiners have paused imports of Russian oil, private companies Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, and HPCL Mittal Energy (HMEL) continue to lift Russian oil.
US President Donald Trump has criticised India's Russian oil purchases, arguing they help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine.
If forced to cut Russian imports, Indian refiners are expected to turn to suppliers in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Saudi Arabia, India's third-largest oil supplier, has already raised its official selling prices for Asia.
"In anticipation of higher Indian demand, they have kept the prices very strong," said a refining official in India, adding, the markets expect imposition of new tariffs to disrupt existing trade flows in favour of Middle Eastern crude. The additional tariffs are set to take effect in 21 days.
Trump's executive order allows for modifications if Russia or India "align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app