Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said he is not unduly concerned about household savings shifting from bank deposits to equity markets, describing it as a healthy trend.

“There is certainly a shift from banking to equity. I think it is a healthy trend for any economy. As it grows, there should be a healthy mix. I think we are moving towards that, and we should not be unduly concerned about that,” Malhotra said, replying to a question on whether further cuts in deposit rates will drive household deposits away from the banking system to the equity market.

RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) has cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) since February. Consequently, banks have transmitted this cut in the policy rate to their deposits and loans. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh deposits has moderated by 87 bps following the 100 bps cut by the RBI. The fall in deposit rates will help banks protect their net interest margins (NIMs) as their cost of funds will go down; however, it may hinder their ability to raise fresh deposits from households, since interest rates on such offerings will now be lower.

In July last year, then Governor Shaktikanta Das, at a public forum, had highlighted that households and consumers, who traditionally relied on banks to park or invest their savings, were increasingly turning to capital markets and other financial intermediaries. “While bank deposits continue to remain dominant as a percentage of financial assets owned by households, their share has been declining, with households increasingly allocating their savings to mutual funds, insurance funds, and pension funds. To be precise, households are increasingly turning to other avenues for deploying their savings instead of banks,” Das had said. Again, during the August 2024 monetary policy, Das instructed banks to offer innovative products and services and effectively use their branch networks to attract household savings as deposits, amid the rising appeal of alternative investment avenues to retail customers.

These statements stemmed from the fact that, for over two years, credit growth had been outpacing deposit growth, making it difficult for banks to mobilise deposits and forcing them to increasingly rely on short-term borrowings such as certificates of deposit (CDs) to meet credit demand. However, credit growth — having eased from its peak last year — is now trailing deposit growth by a significant margin. As a result, meeting the funding needs of the economy is no longer a challenge, especially with credit demand currently subdued.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, households have been shifting their investments more towards equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), at the expense of deposits, as equity markets delivered strong returns until they turned volatile in the latter half of 2024. According to data, household allocation to bank deposits — fixed deposits, savings account deposits, and current account deposits — has declined from 53 per cent in 2020 to 42 per cent in 2024. During the same period, the allocation of household assets to equities, MFs, and portfolio management services/alternative investment funds has risen from 15 per cent in 2020 to 25 per cent in 2024.