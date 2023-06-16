India's forex kitty declines by $1.32 bn to $593.75 bn, shows RBI data



The overall reserves had jumped by $5.93 billion to $595.067 billion for the previous reporting week.

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.318 billion to $593.749 billion for the week ended June 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.



For the week ended June 9, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.128 billion to $525.073 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.



Gold reserves dropped by $183 million to $45.374 billion, the RBI said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.