Amid safety concerns, railways to install Kavach on freight corridors

“Safety is the top priority for the Railways and we are cognizant about making freight corridors safe. Currently, safety issues or accidents on freight corridors are at a bare minimum … Now we have plans to install Kavach on the DFC network too,” Jain told Business Standard.

As safety concern about train travel looms large, the Central government has plans to install Kavach, the advanced anti-collision system, on its entire dedicated freight corridor (DFC) network, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC) Managing Director R K Jain has said.