India becomes third-largest agrochemical exporter with $3.3 bn exports

India’s agrochemical exports nearly trebled in 10 years to $3.3 billion in FY25, up from $1.3 billion in 2014-15, making the country the third-largest exporter of agrochemicals after China and the US, a report by the Agro-Chemicals Federation of India (ACFI) and Deloitte released late last evening showed.

To sustain the momentum, ACFI has urged the government to introduce a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and tax holidays for the sector. It said these measures would reduce import dependence for key molecules and help establish agrochemical manufacturing hubs across India, thereby boosting domestic production.

The association, which represents all major agrochemical companies in India, also advocated for greater public-private cooperation in research and development and the strengthening of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

ALSO READ: Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu The Indian agrochemical market is estimated at around Rs 69,000 crore in FY24, with exports accounting for 51 per cent by value and domestic formulations for 49 per cent. It is largely a multi-source generics market with an 80 per cent share. As more products go off-patent globally, the share of generics is likely to rise further. The report said the Indian agrochemical market is dominated by insecticides (41 per cent share), followed by herbicides (22 per cent), fungicides (21 per cent), plant growth regulators (6 per cent), biostimulants (8 per cent) and seed treatment products (2 per cent) in FY24.