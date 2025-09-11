Rupee sinks to record low on strong dollar demand and tariff concerns

The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 88.44 against the dollar on Thursday, pressured by strong demand from importers and concerns over potential United States tariffs.

The rupee has depreciated 3.36 per cent against the greenback so far in the current financial year (FY26) and 3.20 per cent in the calendar year 2025, making it Asia’s worst-performing currency. The local unit had settled at 88.10 per dollar on Wednesday.

“The Indian rupee has underperformed the US dollar compared with other Asian currencies, hitting a record low due to a supply-demand imbalance. The main factors behind this decline are strong importer demand, a rebound in the greenback against major currencies, and worries over a widening trade deficit, worsened by higher US tariffs and renewed China ties,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Although the rupee showed slight recovery after positive signals from former US President Donald Trump on the India-US trade deal, it remains fragile amid persistent dollar demand, global uncertainties, and continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) preference for the greenback despite some inflows, market participants said. Foreign investors have sold a net $11.7 billion worth of domestic debt and equity so far this year. Market participants noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales to curb excess volatility. “The liquidity drain via RBI forex intervention has risen in July and August, with capital flows turning negative as tariff tensions escalated. Some of the drain is also due to the forward book, with RBI allowing near-term swaps to mature fully,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.