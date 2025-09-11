Home / Economy / News / Rupee sinks to record low on strong dollar demand and tariff concerns

The rupee fell to 88.44 per dollar, its lowest ever, amid strong importer demand and tariff worries, even as RBI intervened to contain volatility in the forex market

Foreign investors have sold a net $11.7 billion worth of domestic debt and equity so far this year. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 88.44 against the dollar on Thursday, pressured by strong demand from importers and concerns over potential United States tariffs.
 
The rupee has depreciated 3.36 per cent against the greenback so far in the current financial year (FY26) and 3.20 per cent in the calendar year 2025, making it Asia’s worst-performing currency. The local unit had settled at 88.10 per dollar on Wednesday.
 
“The Indian rupee has underperformed the US dollar compared with other Asian currencies, hitting a record low due to a supply-demand imbalance. The main factors behind this decline are strong importer demand, a rebound in the greenback against major currencies, and worries over a widening trade deficit, worsened by higher US tariffs and renewed China ties,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
Although the rupee showed slight recovery after positive signals from former US President Donald Trump on the India-US trade deal, it remains fragile amid persistent dollar demand, global uncertainties, and continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) preference for the greenback despite some inflows, market participants said.
 
Foreign investors have sold a net $11.7 billion worth of domestic debt and equity so far this year.
 
Market participants noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales to curb excess volatility.
 
“The liquidity drain via RBI forex intervention has risen in July and August, with capital flows turning negative as tariff tensions escalated. Some of the drain is also due to the forward book, with RBI allowing near-term swaps to mature fully,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
She added: “The USD-INR is expected to remain range-bound, reaching 87.25 to 88.00 by March 2026, with bilateral tariffs on India likely to reduce to 25 per cent by December 2025. However, if 50 per cent tariffs persist, depreciation will be faster as a weaker rupee would remain the only tool to offset elevated tariffs.”
 
RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market fell to $37 billion at the end of July from $40 billion in June, according to the latest central bank data. Of the $37 billion, $7.6 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.8 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, and $19.2 billion was set to mature between three months and a year. The central bank also held $20 billion in short positions with maturities beyond one year.
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

