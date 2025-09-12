Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August; food inflation at -0.69%

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.07 per cent in August, from 1.61 per cent in July, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

Food inflation rises in August

The food inflation for August stood at -0.69 per cent, rising 107 basis points compared to July.

Food inflation in rural areas increased slightly, moving to -0.70 per cent in August, from -1.74 per cent in July. Similarly, it increased for urban areas to -0.58 per cent in August, from -1.90 per cent during the same period last month.

According to the report, the increase in food inflation was attributed to rising prices of vegetables, meat and fish, oil and fats, and eggs. ALSO READ: India's consumer inflation likely rose in Aug, ending 9-month decline: Poll In August, rural inflation inched up to 1.69 per cent from 1.18 per cent in July, whereas the urban inflation increased to 2.47 per cent in August, compared with 2.10 per cent during the last month. State-wise retail inflation Kerala recorded the highest combined inflation in August at 9.04 per cent, far ahead of Karnataka (3.81 per cent), followed by Jammu & Kashmir (3.75 per cent), Punjab (3.51 per cent), and Uttarakhand (2.90 per cent).