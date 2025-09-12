Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Once these objectives are achieved, he claimed that the private sector will pick up from there on a massive scale', paving the way for a knowledge economy with colleges, universities and others

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Further, the CM exuded confidence that the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that all works taken up in Amaravati would be completed in the next three years, including infrastructre projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Speaking at a conclave, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the capital's infrastructure would be ready by 2028 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate and dedicate Amaravati to the country.

Every work started in Amaravati will be completed in the next three years. That means all the infrastructure, about Rs 50,000 crore infrastructure, will be completed in Amaravati in the next three years. And the PM will come again to inaugurate it and dedicate it. This will happen, said Naidu.

 

Once these objectives are achieved, he claimed that the private sector will pick up from there on a massive scale', paving the way for a knowledge economy with colleges, universities and others.

Further, the CM exuded confidence that the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Keisham Meghachandra Singh

PM's Manipur visit 'merely symbolic', not aimed at bringing peace: Congress

Congress, Congress flag

Congress alleges FRA violations in Adani coal mine project in MP

Gavel, Law & Order

Court rejects plea alleging forgery over Sonia Gandhi's name in voter list

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Our slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' proved across country: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Amravati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon