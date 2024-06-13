Home / Economy / News / India to remain fastest growing Asia-Pacific economy, predicts Moody's

India to remain fastest growing Asia-Pacific economy, predicts Moody's

Moody's said stronger portfolio inflows are likely in India and ASEAN economies, because of robust corporate credit metrics and appealing valuations

Moodys
Philippines and India led the way in terms of growth in first half of 2024, said Moodys. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Moody's Ratings on Thursday said India will remain the Asia-Pacific region's fastest-growing economy in 2024, sustaining last year's domestically driven momentum.

In a report titled Credit Conditions Asia-Pacific H2 2024 Credit Outlook, Moody's Ratings said Indonesia, the Philippines and India led the way in terms of growth in first half of 2024 and should continue to outperform pre-COVID growth numbers on the back of rising exports, local demand and government spending on infrastructure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India will remain the region's fastest-growing economy, sustaining last year's domestically driven momentum. We anticipate policy continuity after the general election, and a continued focus on infrastructure development and encouragement of private sector investment," it said.

Moody's said stronger portfolio inflows are likely in India and ASEAN economies, because of robust corporate credit metrics and appealing valuations.

Last month, the rating agency projected India to grow 6.8 per cent in the current year, followed by 6.5 per cent in 2025, on the back of strong, economic expansion along with post-election policy continuity.

India's real GDP grew 7.7 per cent in 2023, up from 6.5 per cent in 2022, driven by robust capital spending by the government and strong manufacturing activity.

Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

Moody's maintains stable outlook for India, cautions on political tensions

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

Moody's Analytics forecasts India's economy to grow by 6.1% in 2024

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

Modi 3.0 govt should push land, labour, agri reforms to boost growth: CII

L&T Finance's rural business finance book reaches Rs 25,000 crore

Middle class may grow from 30% of population to 50% by 2030: Chandrasekaran

GST Council to meet on Jun 22, may take up review of online gaming taxation

Reforms in customs duties, GST, commerce to push India's growth: GTRI

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ASEANManufacturing sectorGDP growthAsia-PacificeconomyMoody's ratings

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story