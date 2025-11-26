Review medium-term debt target, make it more ambitious: IMF to Centre

In its Article 4 consultation report on India released on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked the government to review its medium-term debt target, and make it more ambitious by broadening the debt anchor to include the state government debt as well. The IMF also said that the pace of fiscal consolidation in 2026-27 (FY27) should be conditional on the impact of tariffs on the output gap.

During the consultation, Indian authorities, however, said that it would be “premature” to consider a pause in fiscal consolidation in FY27, “especially in the context of the credible and transparent fiscal guidance path that the Government of India has been following”. The Indian government has also expressed confidence in the adequacy of the debt target of 50±1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by FY31 as a medium-term fiscal anchor.

The IMF said states require further fiscal reforms to bring debt to sustainable levels while maintaining critical spending on infrastructure and social expenditure. It suggested that the 16th Finance Commission should create a devolution formula that balances equity with performance-based incentives, since with a heavy emphasis on equity, the current devolution formula provides little incentive for states with high deficits to consolidate or increase own revenue. The central government's targeted debt ratio of 50±1 per cent of GDP by FY31 is achievable without further fiscal measures, the IMF said. It added that faster consolidation would ease the high debt service burden sooner, and help rebuild fiscal buffers for future shocks.

The IMF pointed out that fiscal sustainability of states is a critical component of macroeconomic stability, but compliance with fiscal frameworks is weak. It has advised more timely data reporting, and comprehensive disclosures such as contingent liabilities at the state level. The Fund has suggested operationalising the medium-term target with well-defined annual fiscal adjustment paths to clarify the government’s intentions and guide financial markets. The Fund has recommended setting up of an independent fiscal body for providing advice and oversight for strengthening the institutional architecture of public finances. The IMF also called for careful monitoring of fiscal impact of the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) and personal income tax rates. It said that the pace of fiscal consolidation planned for FY26 is well aligned with last year’s recommendations. “The continued focus on infrastructure is welcome, but the personal income tax reduction will erode the already-low income tax base in India,” the IMF said, adding that the decline in the effective GST rate can add mild fiscal pressure.