Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 cr Pune Metro, rail expansion projects

The Centre has cleared Pune Metro Lines 4 and 4A under Phase-2 and two major railway expansion projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat, boosting connectivity for millions across key districts

Metro, Delhi Metro
The Cabinet also approved two railway line expansion projects worth Rs 2,781 crore, including Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus doubling and Badlapur–Karjat 3rd and 4th line. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Pune Metro and railway infrastructure projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat worth Rs 12,638 crore.
 
The Cabinet approved Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi).
 
Together spanning 31.6 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions and residential clusters across East, South and West Pune. The project is expected to be completed in five years at Rs 9,857 crore, to be jointly funded by the Centre and the Maharashtra government, and multilateral funding agencies.
 
The daily ridership on Line 4 and 4A combined is expected to be 409,000 in 2028, nearly 700,000 in 2038 and over 1.1 million by 2058. Pre-construction work on the project has already begun. It will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro).
 
What rail projects were approved?
 
The Cabinet also approved two railway line expansion projects worth Rs 2,781 crore, including Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus doubling and Badlapur–Karjat 3rd and 4th line.
 
The two projects across four districts in Gujarat and Maharashtra will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 224 km. “The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to 585 villages with a population of 32 lakhs (3.2 million),” the Cabinet said in a statement.
 
The doubling project in Gujarat would provide enhanced connectivity to the Dwarkadhish temple, facilitating access to key pilgrimage destinations. The Badlapur–Karjat section forms part of the Mumbai suburban corridor. According to the railways, the 3rd and 4th line project will improve connectivity in the Mumbai suburban area and meet the future demands of passengers, along with providing connectivity to southern India.
 
The capacity augmentation works are likely to result in additional 18 million tonnes per annum freight traffic.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Metro rail projectsmetro projectscentral governmentMaharashtra government

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

