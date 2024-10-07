Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 bn investment: Piyush Goyal

India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 bn investment: Piyush Goyal

This matter has been under discussion for quite some time with the UAE Government coming, and with different states in India," Goyal said

Piyush Goyal
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and the UAE will set up a food corridor with an expected investment of $2 billion which will cater to the UAE market and beyond and help Indian farmers earn higher income and create more jobs, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on the 12th meeting of India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment here, Goyal, who is the Minister for Commerce and Industry, said that a small working group comprising central government, state governments involved and the UAE has also been set up to take forward the establishment of food corridor between the two countries on a mission mode basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"... Another area which was discussed in great detail was the setting up of food parks in India. The background work is largely completed, (this is) another area which will help farmers with higher income, provide jobs in food processing to thousands if not lakhs of our youth and will also ensure the food security of UAE," Goyal said.

The minister said that approximately $2 billion dollars is the initial commitment that UAE has made to invest in the food processing industry and the food park logistics that can be required to move the material to the UAE.

"We have set up a small working group of Central Government and state governments involved and the UAE to take forward this establishment of a food corridor between the two countries on a mission mode basis," he stated.

Stating that this investment is expected to happen in the next two-and-a-half-year period, Goyal said, "But the overall investment is also a factor of the opportunities that Indian businesses are able to offer."

"It has been under discussion for a very long time that the UAE would like to invest in setting up food processing facilities in India to enable the availability of high-quality products suitable to the UAE, using Indian farmers' products and to be sold in the UAE.

More From This Section

Russia aims to boost coal exports to India amid growing fuel demand

India-UAE investment treaty implemented from Aug 31, 2024: FM Sitharaman

India's $20 billion investment deals pipeline lures funds to PE-held stakes

EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute

Premium

India's equity-market valuation premium over China narrows to 54.2%

This matter has been under discussion for quite some time with the UAE Government coming, and with different states in India," Goyal said.

"Now, we are looking at progressing them faster to make sure that investments in food processing can come up in India with UAE investors and the UAE Market along with other Gulf markets," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India eases certain conditions for UAE in bilateral investment treaty: GTRI

Sharjah emerges as alternative to the sky-high rents in neighbouring Dubai

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, and Singapore at UNGA

COP hosts aim for 33% increase in combined oil and gas production by 2035

US, UAE discuss progress on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Topics :Piyush GoyalUAE

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story