India-UK FTA: How key sectors will benefit from tariff, policy shifts

India and the United Kingdom signed a historic free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday following years of negotiations. The FTA, officially called the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), aims to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment, with both countries targeting to double trade volume to over $100 billion by 2030 from the current $56 billion.

The signing of the agreement, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, took place at the UK Prime Minister’s official country residence, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Under CETA, India will gradually reduce import duties on key UK exports such as Scotch whisky, gin, and automobiles. In return, India will gain zero-duty access for its labour-intensive exports, including textiles, leather, and footwear—key sectors that are expected to benefit from enhanced market access in the UK.

Here are the key sector-wise changes to be expected under the India-UK FTA. Indian services sectors: The FTA eases mobility for Indian professionals, including Contractual Service Suppliers: Those working on specific projects for a UK client.

Independent Professionals: Skilled individuals like yoga instructors, classical musicians, and Chef de Cuisine will find it easier to offer their services in the UK.

Agriculture:

India to get duty-free access to several agricultural goods in the UK, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, turmeric, pepper, cardamom, and processed goods like ready-to-eat food, mango pulp, pickles, and pulses.

Over 95 per cent of agricultural and processed food tariff lines will attract zero duty.

Duty-free access is expected to increase agricultural exports by over 20 per cent in the next three years, contributing to India's goal of $100 billion agri-exports by 2030.

Provisions related to Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) will streamline certification, cutting down time, and cost for exporters.

The FTA creates new market access for emerging products, including jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs, helping farmers diversify against domestic price volatility.

India's fisheries sector, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, will see expansion through access to the UK's $5.4 billion marine import market.

India is not giving any tariff concessions on sensitive sectors — dairy products, apples and oats, and edible oils.

India exports worth $36.63 billion globally, while the UK imports $37.52 billion, but imports just $811 million from India, indicating a room for growth in high-value agricultural products.

States like Maharashtra (grapes, onions), Gujarat (groundnut, cotton), Punjab and Haryana (basmati rice), Kerala (spices), and NE states (horticulture) stand to benefit from the pact.

Marine: The CETA eliminates UK tariffs on India's marine products. It will help improve the price realisation for Indian exporters, benefits that flow down to coastal fisherfolk through higher procurement rates.

Despite the UK's $5.4 billion marine import market, India's share remains at just 2.25 per cent.

With existing UK tariffs on Indian shrimp ranging between 4.2 per cent and 8.5 per cent, the FTA's tariff elimination is expected to unlock rapid growth, particularly in shrimp, tuna, fishmeal, and feeds.

Shrimp, tuna, fishmeal, and feeds, currently taxed between 4.2 per cent and 8.5 per cent, will become completely duty-free.

The FTA's Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures help Indian exporters meet UK standards with ease, reducing rejections and strengthening trust. Despite strong demand, India's current share in UK marine imports is only 2.25 per cent, leaving massive room for expansion. Plantation sector: The UK already represents a significant market for India, absorbing 1.7 per cent of coffee, 5.6 per cent of tea, and 2.9 per cent of spice exports, now primed for exponential growth with duty-free access to these products.

Duty-free access to instant coffee will help Indian businesses compete with other European suppliers of instant/value-added coffee, such as Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

FTA will create a powerful springboard for boosting exports of value-added coffee products, particularly Indian instant coffee, to the UK. Textiles: Zero-duty market access for the textiles and clothing sector accounts for 1,143 tariff lines (or product categories), contributing 11.7 per cent.

In textiles and clothing, while the UK's total imports ($26.95 billion) are lower than India's global exports ($36.71 billion), India still supplies products worth only $1.79 billion to the UK.

Sectors poised for exponential growth include RMG (ready-made garments), home textiles, carpets, and handicrafts, where the removal of duties creates immediate and substantial competitive advantages.

India is expected to gain at least 5 per cent additional market share in the UK within 1-2 years. Engineering: Number of goods to get zero-duty market access.

The UK is India's 6th largest engineering export market; it records strong trade momentum with growth of 11.7 per cent in 2024-25 over the previous year.

India's global exports are $77.79 billion, while the UK imports $193.52 billion worth of such products, yet only $4.28 billion comes from India, signalling strong potential for expansion.

With tariff elimination (as high as 18 per cent) under the FTA, engineering exports to the UK could nearly double in the next five years, reaching over $7.5 billion by 2029-30.

Healthy Growth Projections: Export of key engineering products like electric machinery, auto parts, industrial equipment, and construction machinery projected to grow at 12.20 per cent CAGR.