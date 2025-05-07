India's meat, shrimp exporters hope for new markets with India-UK FTA

India’s animal products and processed food exporters expect a surge in demand from the South-East Asian diaspora in the United Kingdom following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement.

Meanwhile, for agricultural exports, traders anticipate an uninterrupted flow of scotch, lamb, confectionery, and salmon into India.

However, when it comes to frozen buffalo meat and processed meat products—of which India is a major exporter globally—non-tariff barriers such as stringent phytosanitary norms mean that India currently exports very negligible quantities of meat products to the UK. Traders feel that the abolition of the 20 per cent duty could open up new markets.

“As of now, we don’t export meat from India to the UK due to non-tariff barriers, but we see good potential in the UK for our frozen as well as ready-to-eat products,” said Fauzan Alavi, from the All India Meat and Livestock Exporters Association. In FY24, India exported around Rs 32,000 crore worth of buffalo meat, with a sizable quantity going to the Gulf countries and the Middle East. Meanwhile, shrimp exporters—who were facing an uncertain future due to the threat of US retaliatory tariffs—have found a new lease of life with the opening up of the UK market.

Over the past decade, the UK’s shrimp imports remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 11,000 and 15,000 metric tonnes annually since 2014, a report by InCred Equities showed. However, in the 2022 calendar year, total imports surged past 75,000 tonnes, positioning the UK as India’s ninth-largest shrimp export destination. India was the UK’s leading shrimp supplier until 2017, before Vietnam took the lead. Since 2020, Ecuador has rapidly expanded its shrimp exports to the UK, becoming a strong competitor to both Vietnam and India. "By 2022, Vietnam held a 25 per cent market share, followed by India at 18 per cent and Ecuador at 10 per cent," the report said. Vietnam and Ecuador paid zero tariff, while India faced a tariff of 12–20 per cent.

Nitin Awasthi of InCred Equities said that following the India–UK FTA, India could capture around 35 per cent of the UK shrimp market by the 2026 calendar year, up from the current 15 per cent. The UK is the world’s sixth-largest shrimp import market. Shekhar Swarup, joint managing director of Globus Spirits Ltd, said that the India–UK Free Trade Agreement is a great leap forward for Indian spirits, particularly in categories where heritage meets innovation. The removal of tariffs will enable Indian spirits to reach UK shelves and compete on a more level playing field with international brands.