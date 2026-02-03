India-US Trade deal has ended a great deal of uncertainty: DEA secy

Top finance ministry officials on Tuesday said that the India-US trade deal had lifted a huge amount of uncertainty for the economic environment of the country and is expected to create more opportunities for India’s labour-intensive and manufacturing sectors.

Department of financial services secretary M Nagaraju said that “dark clouds of uncertainty had lifted from the world economy and industry should now cheer up and heave a sigh of relief.” Speaking at a FICCI event he said, “It is a good deal and will benefit exporters.”

Referring to the highly anticipated India-US trade deal, Anuradha Thakur, Department of Economic Affairs secretary said that a great deal of uncertainty had come down this morning. She said that even though the Budget was prepared keeping in mind the situation that existed then, the government is looking forward to greater buoyancy.

“Despite that the Budget math is transparent and we are committed to achieving the debt to GDP glide path,” Thakur said speaking at the same event. Revenue secretary Arvind Shrivastava in a statement said that the India-US trade deal will further expand and deepen trade between two of the largest economies of the world. “It will create more opportunities for our labour-intensive and manufacturing sectors in the US market and give impetus to mutually-beneficial collaboration in high and advanced technology sectors. give impetus to mutually-beneficial collaboration in high and advanced technology sectors.” India and the US agreed on a historic trade deal on Monday under which the US will reduce tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

On the impact of the deal on the GDP growth of the country, Thakur speaking on the sidelines of a FICCI event on Budget 2026-27, she said, “I will wait for things to unfold. Very constructive dialogue has been going on, which has resulted in this development. Let us await the details and that will help us see how it will happen.” The Economic Survey has forecast a GDP growth rate in the range of 6.8 and 7.2 per cent in FY2027 without factoring in the India-US trade deal. “We all work in global systems which are interconnected. In that, India stands out as a macro-economically strong country in the world today. Going forward, we would like to continue with consistency and commitment on the path that was undertaken 10-12 years back,” Thakur added.

The DEA secretary also said that the combined target of disinvestment and asset monetisation of Rs 80,000 crore in the Budget FY2026-27 is likely to be exceeded. “This target cannot be singularly achieved with one thing, it is a mix of both disinvestment and asset monetisation. We are hopeful of exceeding the target,” she said. Thakur said that given the momentum, there is likely to be an uptick on the receipts side Speaking at the event, the DFS secretary said that the banking sector's credit growth was not adequate yet to meet the Viksit Bharat vision of 2047.