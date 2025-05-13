Indian accountants worried about AI, tech changes, says ACCA survey

The changing speed of technology and impact of artificial intelligence on their roles has left Indian accountants overwhelmed, who are finding it difficult to keep pace with the rapidly evolving scenario, according to the findings of a survey by a global accounting body.

The third annual Global Talent Trends Survey 2025 by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) revealed that more than half of Indian accountants taking part in a global survey have flagged concerns of not being able to develop the required future skills due to the frequently changing technology.

“This concern is inversely proportional to seniority, where mid and junior-level professionals are more worried than senior leadership and board-level respondents,” the survey found.

Fifty-four per cent of India respondents are concerned about not developing the required future skills, higher than the global average of 50 per cent. Over half also felt overwhelmed by AI and changing technology, which the survey said explains why AI was the most valuable skill for 43 per cent in India, against a global average of 36 per cent.

Only 37 per cent of the respondents said that their organisation was providing opportunities to learn AI-related skills.

“To thrive in the future workplace, a thorough understanding of technology is non-negotiable. I feel very excited to see that finance professionals are getting more comfortable with technology,” Emma Jindal, CFO of Accenture, India, said in the survey.

On the hybrid or remote model of working, the survey revealed that 45 per cent of respondents from India were working in a hybrid model, while 41 per cent of them were fully office-based. Out of those working from the office, only 13 per cent prefer the model, while 75 per cent prefer the hybrid working.

The ACCA survey also noted that the proportion of fully office-based professionals has consistently increased over the last three years, up from 30 per cent in 2023 and 34 per cent in 2024 to 41 per cent in 2025.

“Flexible work and hybrid or remote working are consistently cited across all sectors as the most valued (49 per cent) benefits an employer can provide to support a positive work-life balance,” the survey said.

However, the survey cited a report by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board that said that the audit firms’ apprenticeship model, quality on-the-job training, progression opportunities, and a consistent culture have all been negatively impacted through remote work adoption. “Indirectly, this could have an impact on audit quality too,” the report said.

Over 10,000 individuals from 175 countries, including India, took part in the survey conducted on issues ranging from career ambitions, hybrid working and inclusivity practices to upskilling, mental health and employability issues.