Customs department confiscates Pakistani painting routed via London

Customs officials in Delhi have confiscated a painting by a Pakistani artist that was routed through London, according to a government official. The Central government has imposed a ban on all imports from Pakistan, directly or through any other route, following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians had lost lives. The confiscated painting, valued around ₹4 lakh, was flagged during routine screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport last week, and seized under the new restrictions. India had earlier imposed a 200 per cent import duty on Pakistani goods following the Pulwama attack in 2019.

And with the latest ban, the government has effectively closed all trade channels, formal and informal, for Pakistani-origin items. ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi This is the second such seizure in recent weeks. In April, customs authorities intercepted a consignment of 60 artworks arriving from foreign shores, three of which were traced back to Pakistani artists. While the entire collection was estimated to be worth around ₹60 lakh, the three Pakistani artworks were valued worth ₹25 lakh. “Any import originating from Pakistan, directly or indirectly, is now prohibited, irrespective of the route it takes. The confiscated artwork had a declared origin of the UK, but on examination, it was found to be produced by a Pakistani national,” a senior customs official said.

On May 9, the Ministry of Finance had issued a notification exempting artworks and antiques intended for public exhibition in museums or galleries from customs duties, provided they meet strict criteria. These include non-commercial use, unrestricted public access to the institution, and mandatory registration of antiquities with the Archaeological Survey of India. However, according to the official, the confiscated Pakistani painting, routed via London, fell outside these exemptions due to the May 2 blanket ban on all Pakistani imports, direct or indirect. India imported paintings worth ₹567.21 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) till February as against ₹327.07 crore in FY24 (April-March).