Indian economy to surpass $4 trillion in FY26, says CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said the size of Indian economy is expected to cross $4 trillion in current fiscal.

He said with the geopolitics in a "huge state of flux", economic growth is very vital prerequisite to maintain India's standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

India currently is the fifth largest economy in the world with a GDP of around $3.9 trillion.

Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is already sort of crossing the $4 trillion mark, in the course of the current financial year, from $3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025.