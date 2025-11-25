Home / Economy / News / India's economy grew at 7.3% in Q2 on rural and govt spending boost: Poll

India's economy grew at 7.3% in Q2 on rural and govt spending boost: Poll

India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies in the face of US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August

GDP, India GDP
Indian gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.3 per cent year-on-year in the July-September period, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters BENGALURU
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's economy likely grew 7.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists, underpinned by strong rural and government expenditure even as private capital spending remained subdued.
 
Household consumption, which accounts for roughly 60 per cent of the economy, strengthened in the previous quarter as rural spending improved on better agricultural output. Urban demand and private investment continued to lag, suggesting uneven growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
 
Government spending, a key driver of growth in recent years, also likely persisted in Q2 of this fiscal year.
 
India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies in the face of US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August, a move that has contributed to foreign investors pulling out a net $16 billion from Indian equities so far this year.
 
Most economists say the deflator, used to strip out the effect of inflation to show "real" economic growth, was likely very low, making Asia's third-largest economy seem a bit stronger than it really is.
 
Indian gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.3 per cent year-on-year in the July-September period, down from a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast from a Reuters poll of 61 economists conducted November 18-24. Estimates ranged from 6.0 per cent to 8.5 per cent.
 
"As far as the drivers of growth are concerned, private consumption and central government capex expenditure will remain the key supports for growth now, while private sector capex investment will likely grow at a slower pace due to the persisting global uncertainty," Kaushik Das, India chief economist at Deutsche Bank, said.
 
The data are due Friday, November 28 at 1030 GMT.
 
Economists are more cautious on the medium-term outlook, predicting GDP growth to slow to 6.8 per cent this quarter and 6.3 per cent in the quarter ending in March 2026.
 
Statistical boost 
A low deflator - which falls when inflation cools - also provided a boost to the latest data, as it did in the previous quarter, several economists said.
 
"GDP will benefit from a lower base and an exceptionally low deflator, which will artificially prop up real GDP growth ... But nominal GDP growth will likely continue to be weak," Deutsche Bank's Das said.
 
Wholesale price inflation was negligible and consumer inflation was on average around 2 per cent between July-September.
 
Inflation has since fallen to less than half a percent.
 
"Inflation projections now for the rest of the year also remain soft," Rajni Thakur, chief economist at L&T Finance, said. "We really don't see this deflator support - which is statistically impacting real GDP numbers - going away till the end of this fiscal year."
 
Economic activity as measured by gross value added (GVA) was estimated to have expanded 7.15 per cent. Nominal GDP growth, which is not adjusted for price changes, likely slowed to 8.3 per cent last quarter from 8.8 per cent previously, the poll predicted. Those are based on a smaller sample of forecasters.
 
Meanwhile, recent cuts to the consumption tax, part of a major overhaul of the national goods and services tax (GST) system and implemented from September 22, are expected to give some support to demand in the coming quarters.
 
"Unfortunately, GST cuts have come at a time when Indian households are already heavily indebted. That takes away part of the disposable income they could otherwise have saved from the tax reductions," said Dhiraj Nim, economist at ANZ.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What India can do to address its low-inflation problem and aid growth

Ottawa working fast to advance trade deal with India: Canada FM Anita Anand

RBI net sells $21.7 billion in H1FY26, against $85.11 billion in H1FY25

Premium

Exports and domestic demand to drive steady growth for pharma SMEs in FY26

Premium

Datanomics: India's nominal GDP growth rate likely to remain subdued

Topics :GDPGDP growthGDP forecastIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story