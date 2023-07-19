Home / Economy / News / Indian jobseekers value flexibility over salary, finds Indeed survey

Indian jobseekers value flexibility over salary, finds Indeed survey

Work flexibility is the most crucial parameter for Indian jobseekers, much more than compensation and benefits, according to a survey by global job site Indeed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Work flexibility is the most crucial parameter for Indian jobseekers, much more than compensation and benefits, according to a survey by global job site Indeed.

As per the survey, 71 per cent of jobseekers chose flexibility as the top parameter. This includes ability to work from home, set your own hours, and take breaks as needed.

The survey 'The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out' aims to gain insights into the preferences, challenges, and aspirations of jobseekers amidst global economic shifts.

This survey, conducted in May 2023, captured insights from 1,810 individuals, consisting of 561 employers and 1,249 jobseekers. The research was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed.

Around 70 per cent of Indian jobseekers consider work modes, such as hybrid or remote work arrangements, and 69 per cent factor in the proximity of the job location.

As per the survey, 67 per cent of jobseekers consider the compensation offered, including the salary, benefits, health insurance, leave policies and other learning and development programmes associated with the job.

"It is imperative that we see the future of work as a journey and not as a destination. Streamlining processes, building aspirations and empathetic consideration can really empower jobseekers and unlock a diverse pool of talent," said Sashi Kumar, head of sales, Indeed India.

"Hence, employers who want to attract and retain top talent need to be aware of these preferences and be willing to adapt," Kumar added.

The survey also revealed that most jobseekers (63 per cent) prefer to work in a hybrid setting, where they can work from home some days and from office on other days. Larger organisations are more likely to offer the desired flexibility, with 51 per cent of employers stating that they do.

The survey further noted that 82 per cent of blue-collar workers say that fair compensation is what they look for in new jobs. Given the nature of their jobs, a significant proportion also seek physical safety (73 per cent).

Job seekers often feel the need for more transparency and clarity about the job and the interview process, according to the survey. They are also concerned about the fairness of the process, including potential discrimination based on race, gender, or other factors, it said.

Also Read

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

Nearly half of Indian workers don't plan to hop jobs as hiring slows

Oilmeal exports down by 35% last month; 19% higher in Apr-Jun: SEA

In improving trade and connectivity, India and Bangladesh mean business

K'taka govt to spend Rs 52,000 cr schemes, retain fiscal deficit at 2.6%

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

Oil prices up on China economic support pledge, tighter Russian supply

Topics :Indian job seekerssalary

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story