Home / Economy / News / Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen

Discounts for Russian flagship Urals crude have widened to about $3 per barrel, making the oil attractive for Indian refiners, while China has stepped up purchases, the officials said

oil refinery
The refiners had halted purchases in July due to narrower discounts and after India was criticised by Washington for its purchases of Russian oil
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's state-run refiners Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum have bought Russian oil for September and October delivery, resuming purchases after discounts widened, two company officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The refiners had halted purchases in July due to narrower discounts and after India was criticised by Washington for its purchases of Russian oil. President Donald Trump also threatened an additional 25 per cent levy on Indian goods, effective August 27, to penalize New Delhi for its continued buying of the oil.

ALSO READ: Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

Discounts for Russian flagship Urals crude have widened to about $3 per barrel, making the oil attractive for Indian refiners, while China has stepped up purchases, the officials said.

In addition to Urals, IOC has also bought other Russian crude oil grades including Varandey and Siberian Light, they said.

Indian companies do not comment on their crude imports.

On Monday, IOC, the country's top refiner, told analysts that it would continue to buy Russian oil depending on economics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Export curbs ease positive, India must cut reliance amid $100 bn gap: GTRI

GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia's war in Ukraine: Leavitt

Premium

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaul

India, US negotiating agreement to liberalise trade in goods: Minister

Topics :Russia Oil productionIndia-Russia tiesIndian Oil CompanyIOCBharat Petroleum

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story