Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

Chinese refiners sweep Russian oil as Indian demand weakens, discounts fall

China had secured 15 Russian Urals cargoes for October-November delivery by the end of last week, said Richard Jones, a Singapore-based crude analyst at Energy Aspects

Russian Oil

Each Urals cargo ranges in size from 700,000 to 1 million barrels

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese refineries have purchased 15 cargoes of Russian oil for October and November delivery as Indian demand for Moscow's exports falls away, two analysts and one trader said on Tuesday.

India has emerged as the leading buyer of Russian seaborne oil, which has sold at a discount since some Western nations shunned purchases and imposed restrictions on Russian exports over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Indian state refiners paused Russian oil purchases last month, however, as those discounts narrowed. And US President Donald Trump is also threatening to punish countries for buying Russian crude.

China had secured 15 Russian Urals cargoes for October-November delivery by the end of last week, said Richard Jones, a Singapore-based crude analyst at Energy Aspects.

 

Each Urals cargo ranges in size from 700,000 to 1 million barrels.

Also Read

modi

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

S Jaishankar, Wang Yi

India can tango with China, but must watch its step with cold realismpremium

nvidia

Nvidia working on new AI chip for China that outperforms the H20

The Party's Interests Come First: The Life of Xi Zhongxun, Father of Xi Jinping

The Party's Interests Come First: Xi's father biography reflects CCP storypremium

Rare earth minerals

China pledges to address India's rare earth mineral needs: Report

Kpler senior analyst Xu Muyu wrote in an August 14 report that China has likely purchased about 13 cargoes of Urals and Varandey crude for October delivery, along with at least two Urals cargoes for November.

The additional Russian Urals supply could curb Chinese refiners' appetite for Middle Eastern crude, which is $2 to $3 per barrel more expensive, Xu said.

This, in turn, could add further pressure to the Dubai market which is already losing momentum as seasonal demand fades while competition from arbitrage supply intensifies, she added.

A trade source agreed with Kpler's estimate, adding that the cargoes were booked mostly at the beginning of this month by Chinese state-owned and independent refineries.

China, the world's top oil importer and largest Russian oil buyer, primarily buys ESPO crude exported from the Russian Far East port of Kozmino due to its proximity. Its year-to-date imports of Urals crude stood at 50,000 barrels per day, Kpler data showed.

Urals and Varandey crude are typically shipped to India, Kpler data showed.

Indian state-refiners have backed out Russian crude imports by approximately 600,000 to 700,000 bpd, according to Energy Aspects' Jones.

"We do not expect China to absorb all of the additional Russian volumes, as Urals is not a baseload grade for Chinese majors," he said, referring to Chinese state refineries which are not designed to solely process the Russian grade.

Chinese refiners will also be wary about the possibility of US secondary sanctions if Trump's push for a Ukraine peace deal breaks down, he added.

Trump said on Friday he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil but might have to "in two or three weeks".

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil refineries

India's Russian oil imports dip in July, skips LatAm supply, data shows

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Gaming bodies seek Amit Shah's intervention to stop RMG ban in India

fuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

India's oil reforms to blunt US and European Union supply coercionpremium

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesdaypremium

ONGC, crude oil

Russian crude oil import largely stable despite US tariff announcementpremium

Topics : China Russia Oil production Indian oil import Indian oil demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon