GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

The Centre has suggested a simpler two-tier GST rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while keeping a 40 per cent special rate for a few demerit goods. The proposal seeks to remove the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, aiming to make goods cheaper for consumers.
“The idea is to put forth the Centre’s viewpoint behind the GST reform proposal. Although the Centre is not a member of the GoM, the Union Finance Minister’s presence and her address will give the GoM a better understanding of the thought process,” a source told news agency PTI.
• Nearly 99 per cent of items in the 12 per cent slab could move to 5 per cent
• About 90 per cent of goods and services in the 28 per cent slab may shift to 18 per cent
This restructuring is expected to reduce the tax burden on everyday purchases and lower prices of many goods.
Govt mulls revival of anti-profiteering rules
The government is also considering bringing back anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0. These rules were first introduced in 2017 to ensure that businesses passed on benefits of GST rate cuts and input tax credits (ITC) to consumers. They were implemented through the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), which was dissolved in December 2022.
At present, such cases are handled by the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) Principal Bench in Delhi, which has all-India jurisdiction. Recently, GSTAT upheld a ruling against a Subway franchise for not passing on GST benefits to consumers.
(With agency inputs)
