Home / Economy / News / GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

GoM meet today: What's on agenda as Centre pushes 2-slab GST reform plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain Centre's plan for two GST slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a 40 per cent rate on select goods

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a key meeting of the group of state ministers (GoM) in New Delhi on Wednesday, where major reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure will be discussed.
 
The Centre has suggested a simpler two-tier GST rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while keeping a 40 per cent special rate for a few demerit goods. The proposal seeks to remove the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, aiming to make goods cheaper for consumers.
 
“The idea is to put forth the Centre’s viewpoint behind the GST reform proposal. Although the Centre is not a member of the GoM, the Union Finance Minister’s presence and her address will give the GoM a better understanding of the thought process,” a source told news agency PTI.   

What’s on the agenda

 
The two-day meeting (August 20-21) will be led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the convenor of the six-member panel. Other members include:
• Suresh Kumar Khanna, Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh
• Gajendra Singh, Health Minister of Rajasthan
• Chandrima Bhattacharya, Finance Minister of West Bengal
• Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Minister of Karnataka
• KN Balagopal, Finance Minister of Kerala
 
The proposed system would classify goods into two broad categories:
• Merit goods (5 per cent): Items benefiting the middle class, MSMEs and farmers
• Standard goods (18 per cent): Most other goods and services
 
The highest permissible slab of 40 per cent will be reserved for around 5-7 demerit items, such as pan masala, tobacco, and online gaming.
 
Currently, GST is levied at 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. If approved by the GoM, the changes will be taken up at the GST Council meeting next month, chaired by FM Sitharaman.   
 

What changes for consumers

 
• Nearly 99 per cent of items in the 12 per cent slab could move to 5 per cent
• About 90 per cent of goods and services in the 28 per cent slab may shift to 18 per cent
 
This restructuring is expected to reduce the tax burden on everyday purchases and lower prices of many goods.
 

Govt mulls revival of anti-profiteering rules

 
The government is also considering bringing back anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0. These rules were first introduced in 2017 to ensure that businesses passed on benefits of GST rate cuts and input tax credits (ITC) to consumers. They were implemented through the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), which was dissolved in December 2022.
 
At present, such cases are handled by the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) Principal Bench in Delhi, which has all-India jurisdiction. Recently, GSTAT upheld a ruling against a Subway franchise for not passing on GST benefits to consumers.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia's war in Ukraine: Leavitt

Premium

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaul

India, US negotiating agreement to liberalise trade in goods: Minister

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

Premium

Exports to 8 of top 20 hubs decline in April-July, shows govt data

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGST2.0GSTGST reliefBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story