Indian oil refiners scramble for crude amid US, EU crackdown on Russia

By Yongchang Chin and Rakesh Sharma

Indian oil refiners are being hemmed in by both the US and European Union’s stepped-up efforts to target Russian energy flows, with processors scrambling to buy crude from other sources.

A major buyer of Russian oil, India is now finding itself blindsided by a more aggressive approach to the Kremlin from both Washington and Brussels. President Donald Trump criticised the country’s purchases of Russian energy and weapons as he said the US would impose a relatively high import tariff of 25 per cent on Indian exports from Friday.

Even before Trump’s announcement, state-owned refiners had been issuing purchase tenders for unusually prompt arrival dates. Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest processor of crude, issued a buy tender for oil arriving in late September to early October on Thursday, shortly after awarding a similar one for roughly the same delivery dates.

Bharat Petroleum Corp. purchased Middle Eastern and West African crude varieties this week also for delivery in the late-September to early-October period. Typically, tenders issued at this time would be for crudes which are set to arrive in mid-to-late October.