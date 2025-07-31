India, Russia can take their dead economies down together: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has criticised India’s economic ties with Russia, describing both countries’ economies as "dead" and warning Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev against provoking the United States.
“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on X.
He further claimed that the US has “done very little business with India” due to high tariffs imposed by New Delhi. “Their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world,” he said, repeating a complaint he had raised in the past too during his presidency.
Trump dismissed any significant trade ties with Moscow, stating, “Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way. Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”