Home / Economy / News / US tariff to hit Indian electronics sector; IT exports may feel ripple

US tariff to hit Indian electronics sector; IT exports may feel ripple

Trump's 25% tariff may strain India's electronics manufacturing in the short term; experts urge value chain shift, export diversification, and AI in IT delivery

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps
Representative Picture
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on India is likely to create short-term challenges for the electronics manufacturing sector in India, as well as have an indirect impact on the country's information technology and services exports, experts said.
 
The imposition of these tariffs also underscores the need for India to deepen its competitiveness in the global electronics manufacturing supply chain through lower input tariffs, stronger trade access, and accelerated infrastructure execution, the experts said.
 
“It also underlines the urgency for India’s electronics sector to diversify export markets, deepen domestic markets, develop Indian brands and products, and move up the value chain to reduce dependency on price-sensitive, tariff-exposed exports,” said Ashok Chandak, head, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association and SEMI India.
 
The imposition of tariffs from August 1 also offers a silver lining by giving the country a chance to “reduce exposure to risks and emerge as a dependable, cost-effective alternative in the global manufacturing landscape,” said Kunal Chaudhary, tax partner, EY India.
 
“The upcoming trade negotiations with the US offer a path to restore balance, and if handled strategically, can even enhance India’s appeal as a long-term investment destination,” Chaudhary said.
 
The Indian IT services export sector, though not directly impacted by the 25 per cent tariffs, may face a substantial ripple effect, said Nitin Bhatt, technology sector leader, EY.
 
“Rising input costs may prompt US companies to scale back discretionary tech spending. Simultaneously, growing unease around workforce mobility and evolving digital taxation frameworks could redefine how cross-border services are priced and delivered,” Bhatt said.
 
Companies in the IT sector will need to pivot to hybrid delivery models and embed artificial intelligence (AI) at scale to weather demand volatility and negotiate an increasingly fragmented and uncertain global landscape, he added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's imports of Russian oil under spotlight after Trump tariffs

Electronic devices can breathe easy, for now as US spares chip goods

Premium

Indian textile industry in uncertainty, still sees edge over rivals

US' 25% tariff to hit iPhone exports, disrupt India's electronics shipments

Premium

Trump tariffs on Russian oil put squeeze on India's biggest crude supplier

Topics :Trump tariff hikeTrump tariffsIndian EconomyUS India relations

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story