Home / Economy / News / EU Parliamentary trade delegation in India to discuss FTA progress

EU Parliamentary trade delegation in India to discuss FTA progress

Seven EU Parliament members to meet Indian officials, industry bodies, and civil society groups to assess progress on the India-EU free trade agreement

india eu trade negotiations
During its stay in India, the delegation will engage with a variety of stakeholders to receive first-hand information on the opportunities and challenges posed by the ongoing trade negotiations, it said.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A delegation of seven Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade is on a three-day visit to India until Wednesday to discuss trade, economic, and investment relations between the European Union (EU) and India.
 
The visit comes just a couple of months ahead of the deadline to conclude negotiations for the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.
 
The EU’s International Trade Committee has been closely monitoring the negotiations between the EU and India, and any agreement reached will be subject to the consent of the European Parliament, a statement issued by the European Parliament said. 
 
“We look forward to discussing the issues at stake as both sides have a mutual interest in reaching a meaningful bilateral agreement and in protecting the rules-based multilateral trade order,” the delegation said in the statement.
 
Meetings to cover investment, labour, and sustainability
 
During its stay in India, the delegation will engage with a variety of stakeholders to receive first-hand information on the opportunities and challenges posed by the ongoing trade negotiations, it said.
 
The delegation is slated to hold meetings at both ministerial and parliamentary levels. It will meet representatives of the Federation of European Business in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Specific meetings will also be organised with civil society groups working on sustainability issues and with workers’ and employers’ representatives, as well as organisations focusing on labour rights, the statement added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

Business confidence eased in Q2 amid US tariff, GST reforms: NCAER survey

Russian oil import: Indian Oil says will abide by all applicable sanctions

Coal Ministry proposes pilot study, escrow fund for UCG projects

India advances anti-dumping probe into TB drug imports from China, Thailand

Topics :Trade talksEuropean UnionIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story