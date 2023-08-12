Indian purchases of Russian crude slump by record 25% in August

Indian purchases of Russian crude declined by around 25 per cent in August, the steepest month on month drop in volume terms, with refiners expecting further falls amid contract negotiations for late September/October deliveries, unless the Russians offer bigger discounts, according to industry officials and ship tracking analysts. Higher crude procurement costs coupled with lower margins will hurt earnings at state-run refiners, analysts said.

Shipments of Russian oil loaded for India dropped to around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first two 12 days of August from 2.06 million bpd in July, according to loading data from Paris-based market intelligence agency Kpler and London-based market intelligence agency Vortexa. Russian purchases accounted for 36.6 per cent of India's crude imports in August from 44 per cent in July, Kpler data shows.



"We expect Russian crude imports into India to slow as Russia scales back on its crude exports amid lower Russian crude production and higher domestic runs,’’ said Serena Huang, an analyst at Vortexa. Kpler also expects Russian purchases to average 1.6 million bpd until September. Russia is making voluntary cuts of 500,000 b/d this month and 300,000 b/d next month, according to Russian officials. Around 445,000 b/d of the cut is concentrated in Baltic Sea exports, which represent Russia’s lowest-margin exported barrel since the bulk sails four weeks to India, according to US market intelligence provider Energy Intelligence.

A Mumbai-based refiner confirmed to Business Standard that Russian shipments may come in lower this month and the next, at around 1.5 million bpd with an even steeper fall expected for October deliveries because discounts have more than halved from $10-$13 a barrel early this year. "At $3-$4/bl Russian oil is not workable. We need at least $7-$8," the refining official said. Huang said that despite the fall, Russian oil is competitive against other crude grades. But the official said that big banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda and ICICI are making life "miserable" for refiners demanding extensive documentation, and refuse to entertain payments on trades made above $60 a barrel price, a cap imposed by western powers. Higher discounts also help keep Urals below the sanctions threshold.



Indian refiners may slash purchases of Russian crude for October deliveries from July levels as refiners enter supply talks with traders after discounts on Russian oil slumped to the lowest levels since the Ukraine invasion last February, industry officials said. Russian purchases may drop below 1.5 million bpd in October unless traders decide to forgo more of their margins and pass it on to refiners, the Mumbai-based refiner said.

The steep drop in Russian purchases threatens to hurt India’s economy by depriving the country of cheap, discounted fuel. India imports over 85 per cent of its crude needs. Barring Iraq, whose supplies are limited, Gulf crudes like Saudi Arabia and UAE cost $14-$21/bl more than Russian oil in June, Indian customs data show.



State-run refiners led by IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum will see an impact on July-September earnings based on higher crude costs, and an inability to pass them forward to consumers amid the election season, analysts said. Oil marketing companies were planning to cut pump prices based on 1Q results but that will have to wait, an industry source said.

"Crude prices are high, marketing margins on diesel in early August were negative," said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president & co-group head, at Mumbai-based ratings agency ICRA. "If there’s nothing to support earnings from Russian discounts and with negative marketing margins, earnings would be dampened," he added.



European benchmark Brent rose above $86/bbl last week, the highest since April. The Indian crude basket averaged $77/bbl in the April-June period, and $87 a barrel this month. New Delhi and Indian refiners saved billions of dollars in the last 18 months from purchases of discounted Russian oil. The surge in Brent and Ural crudes puts future savings at stake.





India's top importers of Russian crude 2023 Company July August IOC 615 483 Reliance 511 206 HPCL 345 297 Nayara 244 217 BPCL 220 176 India imported 1.4 million bpd of Russian oil in January, the lowest this year, after the G7 tightened sanctions on Russia in December. India imported around 2 million bpd of Russian oil in July.