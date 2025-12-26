Indian Railways to double originating train capacity in 48 cities by 2030

The rail ministry today announced the capacity of major cities in the country to originate new trains will be doubled from the current level in the next five years, in view of the rapid and sustained growth in demand for travel.

What is Indian Railways planning to increase by 2030?

"The current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented to meet the requirements of upcoming years. The works for doubling the originating capacity by 2030 would include augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities," the ministry said.

How will Indian Railways expand terminal and network capacity?

As part of the effort, Indian Railways would also focus on identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area; setting up maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes; and increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signalling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains. How will planning ensure capacity is balanced across stations? "While planning for increasing capacity of terminals, stations around terminals will also be considered so that capacity is evenly balanced. For example, Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, and Alandi have been considered for increasing capacity along with increasing platforms and stabling lines at Pune station," the ministry said.