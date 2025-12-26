India in talks with US to join Pax Silica silicon supply chain block

India and the United States are holding talks on New Delhi’s potential entry into Pax Silica, a US-backed silicon supply chain alliance focused on critical minerals and advanced technologies, US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said. Helberg said India could join the initiative in the first half of 2026, alongside other prospective partners, as the US-led framework expands. Pax Silica has been positioned as a strategic response to China’s growing influence in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

Speaking to Bloomberg in the US, Helberg also pointed to the likely involvement of the European Union and Taiwan in the broader global supply chain arrangement for critical minerals. He further confirmed that the US will participate in the IndiaAI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in February next year, according to The Economic Times.

India has not yet issued an official response or statement on Pax Silica. What is Pax Silica? Pax Silica is a strategic initiative led by the United States to build a secure, resilient and innovation-focused silicon supply chain. The alliance spans the full value chain, covering critical minerals, energy inputs, semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure and logistics networks. ALSO READ | Why was India excluded from 'Pax Silica' tech bloc? US official responds On December 12, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the UAE and Australia formally signed the Pax Silica declaration at a summit held in Washington DC. The gathering was widely viewed as a coordinated pushback against China’s expanding ambitions in the global chip industry.

According to the US State Department, the initiative is designed to reduce coercive dependencies, safeguard materials and capabilities vital for artificial intelligence, and support partner countries in scaling next-generation technologies. Even as Pax Silica takes shape, the US announced on Friday that it would postpone the imposition of tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports by at least 18 months, extending the deadline to June 2027. At present, the tariff rate remains zero. China responded sharply, with Beijing condemning the move and accusing Washington of misusing tariffs to unfairly suppress Chinese industries, The Economic Times reported. Why was India excluded from Pax Silica initially? With several countries, including Quad members Japan and Australia, joining the pact, speculation emerged that India’s exclusion was linked to strained trade ties with the US.