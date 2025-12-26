The great trade balancing act: India weathers US tariffs, diversifies trade

The growing unreliability of India’s largest export destination triggered a visible shift in strategy, and the country moved quickly to diversify its markets. Trade negotiations were fast-tracked and deals concluded with the United Kingdom, Oman, and New Zealand. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Free Trade Association came into force on October 1.

After the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, India had sharply ramped up purchases of discounted Russian crude, which, at its peak, accounted for 35 per cent of the country’s oil imports in the 2024-25 financial year (FY25) – up from about 2.5 per cent before the war began. During the April-November period in FY25, Russia became India’s third-largest source of imports, rising from its 20th position in FY22. However, with a 25 per cent additional tariff imposed by the US for buying Russian crude oil, and the subsequent sanctions on major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, starting October 2025, India’s imports from the country fell to 32 per cent in the April-October 2025 period.