States' debt burden and fiscal gaps persist, leaving capital spending muted

Persistent high debt is linked to the scale of fiscal slippages in several states. In FY23, Punjab recorded a fiscal deficit of 5 per cent of GSDP, Himachal Pradesh of 6.5 per cent and Bihar of 6 per cent (actuals), making them three of the top five high-debt states running deficits well above the 3 per cent (3.5 per cent for those carrying out power sector reforms) threshold. In revised estimates for FY24, Bihar’s fiscal deficit widened further to 8.9 per cent of GSDP, while Himachal Pradesh’s was at 6.1 per cent and Punjab’s at 4.1 per cent. Large revenue deficits and fiscal gaps indicate that a significant share of states’ borrowing finances routine expenditure rather than capital creation, limiting the scope for durable debt reduction.