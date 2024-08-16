Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Indian rice export rates fall on muted demand, prospects of higher supply

Indian rice export rates fall on muted demand, prospects of higher supply

India's discount to Thailand and Vietnam's prices has narrowed, leading to lower exports

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice
Indian rice export prices declined further this week due to subdued demand and expectations of higher production. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian rice export prices declined further this week due to subdued demand and expectations of higher production in the new season as cultivation areas expanded.
 
Top exporter India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $536-$540 per metric ton, down from last week's $539-$545. India's discount to Thailand and Vietnam's prices has narrowed, leading to lower exports, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Indian rupee this week depreciated to a record low, increasing exporters' return from overseas sales.
 
Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice was offered at $570 per ton, up from $565 a week ago, traders said.
 
Domestic supplies are low, while exporters are increasing their deliveries to Indonesia and Africa, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
 
Vietnam's rice exports in July rose 46.3 per cent from the previous month to 751,093 metric tons, according to the government's customs data. This raised its total shipments in the first seven months of this year to 5.3 million tons, up 8.3 per cent from a year earlier.
 

More From This Section

Premium

Regional Rural Banks losing ground to private banks amid tech challenges

SC on retro tax on minerals: Odisha and Rajasthan to watch out for

Telecom players' Arpu growth falls to 7.5% in FY24, shows govt data

Govt committed to 'major economic reforms', says PM Narendra Modi

India leading G20 in green growth, climate action: PM Narendra Modi

Thailand's 5 per cent broken rice was quoted at $567 per tonne, up slightly from last week's $565.
 
Demand was coming from regular customers and market activity has been quiet, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that supply had been coming out steadily and prices could fall if supply increased further.
 
Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh stayed elevated despite good inventory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India exports $122.7 mn worth non-basmati white rice during Apr-May

Govt permits export of 1,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice to Namibia

86% of Jharkhand's paddy cultivation land unused due to scanty rainfall

India's agriculture exports drop 3% to $5.88 bn in Q1 on Red Sea crisis

Malaysia urges India to ease rice, sugar export curbs amid supply concerns

Topics :India rice exportsrice exportTrade exportsIndian Economy

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story