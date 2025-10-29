Home / Economy / News / India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

At India Maritime Week 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's new shipping laws, digital reforms, and strong maritime vision are propelling the sector's transformation

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
India's shipping ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that the country’s maritime sector is progressing with great speed and energy.
 
“The maritime sector is driving India’s growth. Over the last decade, it has undergone a major transformation, boosting trade and port infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said at the Maritime Leaders Conclave during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.
 
New laws to modernise maritime governance
 
“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic legislation suited for the 21st century,” he added. “Today, India’s ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world.”
 
The new shipping laws strengthen the role of state maritime boards and promote the integration of digital technologies into port management, the Prime Minister said.
 
India Maritime Vision driving expansion
 
Modi also highlighted that under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the sector.
 
“The capacity of India’s major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been substantially reduced,” he said.
 
Cruise tourism has gained momentum, and inland waterways have seen remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent, Modi added.
 
He noted that the number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to 32, while the net annual surplus of ports has risen nine-fold over the past decade.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

