India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

India's shipping ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that the country’s maritime sector is progressing with great speed and energy.

“The maritime sector is driving India’s growth. Over the last decade, it has undergone a major transformation, boosting trade and port infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said at the Maritime Leaders Conclave during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

New laws to modernise maritime governance

“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic legislation suited for the 21st century,” he added. “Today, India’s ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world.”