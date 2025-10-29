Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

India's first Artificial Intelligence-based rice sorting system will be unveiled at the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, beginning Thursday, in a move aimed at boosting precision, efficiency and global competitiveness in the country's rice exports.

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, to be held during October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam, will highlight India's growing leadership in the global rice sector, Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The event will also have a live launch of the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based rice sorting system, it added.

The conference will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is giving non-financial support to the event.

A special highlight of BIRC 2025 will be the felicitation of 17 farmers from several states by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation. In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at USD 12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries. "BIRC is an affirmation of global acceptance of Indian farmers and their growing recognition on the international stage," said Prem Garg, National President of the IREF. The event will also showcase India's improved technological capabilities, he added. "Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the new system can simultaneously analyze the colour, size, shape, and structure of rice grains, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency while reducing costs, power consumption, and manpower. This marks a major leap forward for India's agri-processing sector," Garg said.