Global rice conference from Oct 30 to showcase AI-based sorting tech: IREF

The conference will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
India's first Artificial Intelligence-based rice sorting system will be unveiled at the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, beginning Thursday, in a move aimed at boosting precision, efficiency and global competitiveness in the country's rice exports.
 
The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, to be held during October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam, will highlight India's growing leadership in the global rice sector, Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The event will also have a live launch of the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based rice sorting system, it added.
 
The conference will bring together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is giving non-financial support to the event.
 
A special highlight of BIRC 2025 will be the felicitation of 17 farmers from several states by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation.
 
In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at USD 12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.
 
"BIRC is an affirmation of global acceptance of Indian farmers and their growing recognition on the international stage," said Prem Garg, National President of the IREF.
 
The event will also showcase India's improved technological capabilities, he added.
 
"Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the new system can simultaneously analyze the colour, size, shape, and structure of rice grains, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency while reducing costs, power consumption, and manpower. This marks a major leap forward for India's agri-processing sector," Garg said.
 
The event will see participation from all States and Union Territories, each showcasing their unique rice varieties and heritage grains, reflecting India's agricultural and cultural diversity.
 
A special Women Entrepreneurs, Startups, and MSME Pavilion will highlight innovation across the agri-value chain—from seed development and post-harvest technologies to packaging, branding, digital trade, and blockchain-based traceability.
 
The association, through this event, wants to expand India's share in global trade.
 
It has identified 26 countries as potential markets for expanding its rice exports. These countries offer export potential of Rs 1.8 lakh crore.
 
The IREF expects that export agreements worth about Rs 25,000 crore would be signed during the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligencerice exportAgriculture

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

