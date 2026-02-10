India’s net-zero drive to require $300 bn annual investment: StanChart

Corporate funding requirements for the energy transition are likely to be high, as India will require annual investments of as much as $300 billion to reach net-zero emissions, according to the India and the Energy Transition report launched by Standard Chartered on Tuesday.

While corporate India has expressed confidence in the country’s ability to deliver on these ambitions, 83 per cent of corporates across 40 businesses have already established net-zero strategies, and as many as 93 per cent are actively investing in solutions to reduce emissions.

“Corporate funding requirements associated with the energy transition are likely to be high, given that annual investments of as much as $300 billion are needed for India to reach net zero,” Standard Chartered said in its report.