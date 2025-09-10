India's reforms give cushion against global uncertainty: CEA Nageswaran

India’s domestic reforms may already have provided the cushion that the country will need in the coming years, given the challenging geopolitical environment that may persist, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.

“We may have already built in a certain resilience to global factors. We may be more positively surprised by growth outcomes than negatively,” Nageswaran said.

Speaking at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, Nageswaran said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms would help offset some of the adverse impacts of the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US. He estimated the net impact on gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 0.2-0.3 per cent in the current financial year.

“The GST contribution is not just in the direct impact in terms of the purchasing power it places in the hands of the people by bringing down the prices of goods, which the private sector has to pass on. More importantly, it provides an antidote to the second and third-round uncertainty effects,” Nageswaran said. On September 3, the government announced an overhaul of the GST framework in the most significant reform of the tax system since its inception in 2017, reducing GST tiers to two main rates from four. The reforms will come into effect on September 22. The CEA said structural reforms are like a ballet, a two-sided game. While the government is doing its part, the private sector needs to focus on productivity and expanding the pie while maintaining a balance between technology and labour so that growth is not socially disruptive.

He also said India is not looking to create an alternative currency to the dollar, nor is it part of any such initiative. The CEA added that the government would be able to deliver on the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target in the current financial year. Nageswaran stressed that India needs to bring down the cost of being honest, which has increased due to regulations and compliances. “These important structural reforms are about facilitating economic activity between people and improving the ease of being honest,” he said. The CEA also highlighted that the private sector operating in upstream areas must be mindful of their demands and avoid raising the cost of doing business for downstream industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).