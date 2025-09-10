Home / Economy / News / India's reforms give cushion against global uncertainty: CEA Nageswaran

India's reforms give cushion against global uncertainty: CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said GST overhaul and structural reforms will strengthen India's resilience to global risks and help meet the fiscal deficit target

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha
Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s domestic reforms may already have provided the cushion that the country will need in the coming years, given the challenging geopolitical environment that may persist, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday. 
“We may have already built in a certain resilience to global factors. We may be more positively surprised by growth outcomes than negatively,” Nageswaran said. 
Speaking at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event, Nageswaran said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms would help offset some of the adverse impacts of the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US. He estimated the net impact on gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 0.2-0.3 per cent in the current financial year. 
“The GST contribution is not just in the direct impact in terms of the purchasing power it places in the hands of the people by bringing down the prices of goods, which the private sector has to pass on. More importantly, it provides an antidote to the second and third-round uncertainty effects,” Nageswaran said. 
On September 3, the government announced an overhaul of the GST framework in the most significant reform of the tax system since its inception in 2017, reducing GST tiers to two main rates from four. The reforms will come into effect on September 22. 
The CEA said structural reforms are like a ballet, a two-sided game. While the government is doing its part, the private sector needs to focus on productivity and expanding the pie while maintaining a balance between technology and labour so that growth is not socially disruptive.
 
He also said India is not looking to create an alternative currency to the dollar, nor is it part of any such initiative.
 
The CEA added that the government would be able to deliver on the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target in the current financial year.
 
Nageswaran stressed that India needs to bring down the cost of being honest, which has increased due to regulations and compliances.
 
“These important structural reforms are about facilitating economic activity between people and improving the ease of being honest,” he said.
 
The CEA also highlighted that the private sector operating in upstream areas must be mindful of their demands and avoid raising the cost of doing business for downstream industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
 
“The private sector has to reflect on the tendency to seek protection with the view to maintaining one’s market share or expansion, rather than seeking to expand the underlying pie of the economy itself,” Nageswaran added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST reforms to cushion Indian economy from US tariffs, says CEA Nageswaran

Centre plans support package for exporters hit by Trump's tariffs

Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield to reduce prices to pass on GST cut benefits

India taps Myanmar rebels for rare earth supply amid China's tight control

India, US natural partners: Modi on Trump's pitch to resume trade talks

Topics :Fiscal DeficitIndia economyprivate sectorGST Revamp

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story